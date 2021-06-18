Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRUS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $300.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.41%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

