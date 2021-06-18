Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kubota in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kubota’s FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

KUBTY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Kubota stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.99. Kubota has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

