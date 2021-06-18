Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,652 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $81,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $284.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.10. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $199.29 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.