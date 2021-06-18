KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 174,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNOP. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $632.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.38. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

