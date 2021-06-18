Klever Price Hits $0.0566 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Klever has a market capitalization of $192.39 million and $2.18 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klever has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00136057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00181775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,535.27 or 1.00298912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00854449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

