Kleros Market Capitalization Achieves $77.35 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $77.35 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00436050 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

