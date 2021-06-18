Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Hits $2.56 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $129.27 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00180782 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.22 or 1.00211546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.72 or 0.00853941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,598,177,536 coins and its circulating supply is 2,474,996,897 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

