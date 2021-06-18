Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Down 4.6%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 593,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,612,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.