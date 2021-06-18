Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

NASDAQ:KC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.55. 8,761,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,434. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.57. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KC. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

