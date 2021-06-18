King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 385 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $1,574,000. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 20,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $368.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.59. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

