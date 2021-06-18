King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 12,320 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 126,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Energy Transfer by 16.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Energy Transfer by 16.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.67 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

