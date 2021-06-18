King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $205,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 555 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $348.50 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 139.96, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.