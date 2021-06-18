Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

