KickToken (KICK) Market Capitalization Tops $29.79 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.71 or 0.00731553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00083998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00042434 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

