KeyCorp Raises Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $14.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

NYSE:KRP opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.