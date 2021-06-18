KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDDIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

KDDI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,590. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.08. KDDI has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

