Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KARO shares. Investec assumed coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KARO opened at $36.13 on Friday. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

