Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to announce $178.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.30 million to $181.76 million. Kaman reported sales of $177.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $746.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.08 million to $746.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $786.99 million, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $796.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Kaman’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kaman by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kaman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaman by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kaman by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

