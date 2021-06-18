Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.48 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

KLR stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $365.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $77,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $51,279.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

