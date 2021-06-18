Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jupai stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 62,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $51.92 million, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.49. Jupai has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jupai by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jupai during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

