Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Jupai stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 62,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $51.92 million, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.49. Jupai has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.97.
Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.
Jupai Company Profile
Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.
