Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,312. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. 56,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,011. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

