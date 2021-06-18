Juggernaut Price Hits $1.43 on Top Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003809 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $56.43 million and $3.08 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00741503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00084128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

