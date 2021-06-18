JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:JESC) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:JESC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JESC stock opened at GBX 499 ($6.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £795.72 million and a P/E ratio of -13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 493.84. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 333 ($4.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 512.47 ($6.70).
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
