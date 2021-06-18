JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:JESC) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:JESC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JESC stock opened at GBX 499 ($6.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £795.72 million and a P/E ratio of -13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 493.84. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 333 ($4.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 512.47 ($6.70).

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

