JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $76,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,814 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

