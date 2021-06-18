JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after buying an additional 2,124,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

