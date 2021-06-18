JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading on Friday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

