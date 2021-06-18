JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 43,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $83,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,886 shares of company stock worth $1,853,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

