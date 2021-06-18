JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 306,984 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,673,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $77,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

