JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.92. 1,474,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,625,926. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

