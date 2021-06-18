JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

RS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE:RS opened at $154.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

