JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 587,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $88,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,146,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 104,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

