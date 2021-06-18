JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,973,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,453 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Pembina Pipeline worth $85,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

