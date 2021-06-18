JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,529 ($46.11).

DGE opened at GBX 3,500 ($45.73) on Friday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,324.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

