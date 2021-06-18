JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 290,613 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.24% of Terreno Realty worth $90,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,726,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,137 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,635,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $67.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

