Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in May

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Josemaria Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 140,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,146. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67. Josemaria Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

About Josemaria Resources

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

