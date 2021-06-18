Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,423,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.66. The company had a trading volume of 167,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

