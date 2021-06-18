Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 4th Largest Position

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 741,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $121,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $162.93. 205,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $429.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

