Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys 965 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 955.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,306.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

