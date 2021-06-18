John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $873,656. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

NYSE JBT opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

