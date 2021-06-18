Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 4,975 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $199,348.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,979.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

