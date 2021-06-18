Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kubota’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $104.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.99. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

