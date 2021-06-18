Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) to “Buy”

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kubota’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $104.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.99. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.