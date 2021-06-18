Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.94).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on H. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of H stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

