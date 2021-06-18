Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,900.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,408.49. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
