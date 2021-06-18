Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,900.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,408.49. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

