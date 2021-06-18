Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total value of $144,140.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $141.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,164. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,921 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 48,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

