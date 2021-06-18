Ivy D. Council Sells 1,762 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Citi Trends stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $742.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $36,515,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

