Ivy D. Council Sells 1,762 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Citi Trends stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $742.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Citi Trends Company Profile
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
