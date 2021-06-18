ITT (NYSE:ITT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a hold rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. ITT has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 106.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

