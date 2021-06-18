Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 78.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 599,761 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $66,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.