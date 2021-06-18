Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Up 22.1% in May

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,709. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $94.26 million, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.46.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $573,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 45.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

