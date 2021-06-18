iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Stock Holdings Increased by NexWave Capital Partners LLC

NexWave Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

EWW traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 194,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

