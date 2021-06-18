iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of IBTB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 1,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 258,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 13.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

